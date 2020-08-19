EU to impose Belarus sanctions over election fraud, violence, says Michel

The European Union said it did not recognize the results of Belarus elections and would shortly impose sanctions on those who were involved in electoral fraud and repression of protests, the European Council chief said on Wednesday.

"The EU will impose shortly sanctions on a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud," Charles Michel said at the end of an extraordinary summit of EU leaders called to discuss the bloc's reaction to the disputed Aug. 9 elections in Belarus.

[Reuters]