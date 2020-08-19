EU's Michel expresses solidarity with Greece, Cyprus over East Med tensions

[File photo]

The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean was discussed during a European Council teleconference on Belarus on Wednesday, with Council President Charles Michel expressing the EU's support to Greece and Cyprus, in light of Turkey's activities in the region.

"We are increasingly concerned about the growing tensions and stressed the urgent need to de-escalate. We expressed our full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and recalled and reaffirmed our previous conclusions on the illegal drilling activities," he said in a statement following the online meeting.

"We agreed to revert to these issues during our meeting in September. All options will be on the table.""