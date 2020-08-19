UEFA and FIFA threaten EPO with expulsion

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and soccer world governing body FIFA have threatened the Hellenic Soccer Federation (EPO) with expulsion from international competitions if it does not hold elections in October while also taking aim at the government for allegedly intervening in EPO’s affairs.



In a letter, UEFA and FIFA said they are adamant that EPO’s appointments must remain free from any unlawful interference and threatened an expulsion if what it described as the harassment of EPO continues.