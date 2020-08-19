NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish hackers target Greek state-run website

The webpage of the state-run Business Program for the Development of Human Resources (epanad.gov.gr) was targeted by Turkish hackers on Wednesday.

The hackers posted a photo of the Oruc Reis survey vessel whose activities in the Greek continental shelf have sparked an ongoing standoff between Greece and Turkey. 

The photo was accompanied by messages about Turkish influence in the Eastern Mediterranean and boasts about the Turkish Army.

In January, Turkish hackers claimed to have hijacked the official webpages of the Greek Foreign and Finance ministries, the National Intelligence Service (EYP), the Athens Stock Exchange and the Parliament.

