217 new Covid-19 infections, 28 patients intubated

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Wednesday 217 new coronavirus cases, with 16 of these identified at Greece's entry points.

The total number of infections has reached 7,684, of whom 55.3 pct are men, according to the daily briefing.

Three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing total fatalities from Covid-19 in Greece at 235. The median age of deceased patients was 77 years and most had underlying health problems.

A total of 28 individuals have been intubated while 140 have have left ICU.

EODY said it had conducted a total of 804,282 tests around the country.