Greek FinMin says fraudulent email has nothing to do with him

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Wednesday posted a message on his Twitter account, clarifying that an email received by a large number of citizens including his name in connection to an ostensible financing scheme is fraudulent.



“In relation to complaints lodged today by citizens who received an email from an individual with the name Patricia Grelet (Finance Plus), I would like to draw your attention to the fact that I have absolutely no connection to the said person or company, nor with anyone else related to the provision of loans,” Staikouras wrote.