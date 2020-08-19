Merkel says situation in East Med is ‘very dangerous’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called for the de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, describing the situation as “very dangerous.”

Speaking after a European Council teleconference on Belarus on Wednesday, she said the council expressed “our common concern about the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

“All efforts must be made to de-escalate the situation. It is very dangerous. We expressed solidarity with Greece and Cyprus in terms of their rights,” she added.

Merkel also expressed support or the restart of dialogue between Greece and Turkey on the demarcation of maritime borders.

The issue will be more extensively discussed during the Council meeting in September.