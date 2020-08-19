Stocks gain slightly in quiet session

There was a mild upward trend throughout Wednesday's session on the Athens stock market, with turnover, having risen significantly on Tuesday, dropping slightly.

Investor interest focused on banks, OTE Telecom and Athens water company EYDAP.

The general index closed at 646.27, an increase of 0.36%, after trading within a narrow band of just over six points.

Turnover was €32.07 million, on volume of 25,927,531 shares.

Of the 120 traded shares, 43 ended with gains, 45 with losses and 32 with no change.

Blue chips rose 0.25% and mid-caps 0.11%.

Among blue chips, the biggest gains were recorded by EYDAP (4.37%), Piraeus Bank (3.94%), Eurobank (3.33%), ΟΤΕ (2.86%), Hellenic Exchanges (2.10%), Alpha Bank (2,03%) and Piraeus Port (1.71%).

The biggest losers were Motor Oil (1.65%), Terna Energy (1.53%), betting company OPAP (1.33%), toy retailer Jumbo (1.33%), bottler Coca-Cola HBC (1.28%) and construction group Ellaktor (1.20%).

Among the sector indices, the biggest gainers were telecoms (2.80%) and banks (2.30%), while the biggest losses were sustained by personal products (1.28%) and travel and leisure (1.26%).