Plans for more virus tests for public transport staff

[Giorgos Zahos/Intime News]

The Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) is planning to increase the number of random tests it has been conducting on employees of the Athens metro, tram, buses and trolley buses in the coming days, amid an anticipated spike in commuter traffic as city-dwellers return from their vacations.

The majority of the tests will be focused in areas that have seen a higher rate of infections, with STASY coordinating with the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) as regards the geographical spread of testing across Attica, Kathimerini understands.

Meanwhile, inspections are to continue to ensure that commuters are complying with Health Ministry regulations stipulating the mandatory use of face masks on public transport.

The frequency of services on the metro and bus routes is to be boosted in the coming days to accommodate rising commuter numbers.