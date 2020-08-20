Industrial turnover declines 3.8% in June; reduced mining activity weighs heavily

Industrial turnover declined 3.8% in June compared to the same month last year, data published by the independent Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) show.

The greatest decline was recorded in mining (28.8%), including the lignite mines operated by the state-controlled Public Power Corporation, leading to a sharp rise in the use of renewable energy sources.

This decline is not necessarily connected to the pandemic; in fact, June turnover was 27.6% higher than in May, when the economy was under lockdown.

The June decline compared to June 2019 is also lower than the 7.7% drop recorded between June 2019 and June 2018.