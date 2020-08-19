National security adviser resigns over Oruc Reis comments

The prime minister’s National Security Adviser, Alexandros Diakopoulos, submitted his resignation on Wednesday evening, following confusion about his comments on the activities of the Turkish seismic vessel Oruc Reis off Kastellorizo.

“My statement yesterday caused confusion and created a problem for the prime minister and the government, which is something that was never my intention,” he said in a statement.

“I have served my country for decades and I have always learned to take on my responsibilities. I therefore resign from the post of the prime minister's national security adviser. I will continue to help the country and the government in any way I can, as I have done so far,” he added.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has accepted his resignation.

Appearing on Open TV channel on Tuesday, Diakopoulos was asked whether Oruc Reis had actually done any survey in Greek territorial waters. “Yes, but the issue is more complicated. It has conducted [seismic] survey, let’s not kid ourselves. But its whole movement shows that this was not its intention, it was not the real reason of the survey,” he told journalists.

He later issued a new statement saying that he meant that the ship “tried” to conduct seismic survey in Greek waters but did not go through with it.