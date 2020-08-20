Telecoms company Wind Hellas increased its turnover in 2019 by 3.6% to €531.7 million, from 513 million in 2018, published results show.

Income from mobile telephony services rose 5% to €270.5 million and fixed telephony contributed €164.3 million, a 2.7% gain on the previous year.

Income from wholesale and connection fees improved to €41.3 million (+5.6%) and €34.5 million (+7%), respectively. However, sales of telecoms equipment declined 8.7% to €21 million.

Wind Hellas turned an operational profit of €34.2 million in 2019, compared to a €7 million loss in 2018. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were €240.7 million, more than double the 2018 result (€114.8 million). Pre-tax losses were reduced almost by half to €24.5 million from €47.4 million, and there was a similar decline in after-tax losses, to €21.1 million from €41 million in 2018.

The company also showed indebtedness of €463.4 million and net equity of €88.8 million. It estimates that the negative effect of the pandemic on its 2020 EBITDA will be around €10 million.