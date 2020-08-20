New restrictions imposed on Mykonos, Halkidiki after outbreaks

People, some wearing face masks to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus, are seen in the Little Venice area of Mykonos, Greece, on Sunday. Following a spike in Covid-19 infections, authorities on Wednesday imposed new restrictions on the island and on the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece. All parties, open-air markets and religious festivals have been banned, while gatherings must be limited to nine people. There are reports of 70 active infections on Mykonos, while each infected person in Halkidiki is believed to have infected at least three more people in Thessaloniki. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]