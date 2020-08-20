Expert committee to finalize safety proposals for school reopening

The committee of experts advising the Greek government on the coronavirus pandemic will finalize on Thursday its proposals on how schools should reopen on September 7.

The use of face masks is a given for teachers and students but it remains to be clarified from what age onwards children should wear a mask at school.

Another issue that needs to be addressed has to do with breaks and the implementation of safety measures to avoid overcrowding in the corridors or the canteen.

Finally, the committee will propose a protocol that will have to be implemented if an outbreak is confirmed in a school.

Speaking to Open TV on Wednesday, Dr Nikos Sypsas, a professor of medicine at the University of Athens who sits on the specialist committee, said that, in case of an infection, authorities will close “specific sections” of the school and not the entire building.

There will also be a general disinfection and contact tracing to avoid further spread.