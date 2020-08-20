US envoy says resigned advisor played ‘essential role’ in bilateral relations

US Ambarrasor to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt hailed the work of the Greek prime minister’s former national security advisor who resigned on Wednesday, saying he had an “essential role” in boosting relations between the US and Greece.

“An impressive and deeply honorable officer who played an essential role in strengthening the US-Greece strategic relationship. Fair winds and following seas Admiral Diakopoulos,” he tweeted.

Alexandros Diakopoulos, submitted his resignation on Wednesday evening, after he told a TV channel that the Turkish seismic vessel Oruc Reis conducted seismic survey off Kastellorizo, in an area Greece considers part of its exclusive economic zone, refuting the official government narrative that it had not.

