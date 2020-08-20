Amed Forces chief talks East Med with Egyptian, Emirati counterparts
The head of the Greek Armed Forces discussed developments in the eastern Mediterranean on Thursday with his counterparts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said in a press release.
Konstantinos Floros, the GEETHA Chief, also discussed topics of mutual interest with Egypt’s Lieutenant General Mohammed Farid Hegazy and UAE’s Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi.