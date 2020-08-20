Finance ministry may pay for Covid-19 vaccination

The state may cover the cost of the Covid-19 vaccine on behalf of the insured once the doses reach Greece, Μinister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday.

Asked by journalists on Skai whether the insured will have to pay from their pockets to get vaccinated, Staikouras said that Greece has secured funds to help both the economy and society and “if necessary, the ministry of finance is ready to assist in this direction.”

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Tuesday that Greece has secured 3 million doses of the potential Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca, which will be imported to the country once it passes phase four of the clinical trial.