Contemporary Art | Athens | Year-Round

[STEPHIE GRAPE]

The National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), established in October 2000, is the sole national institution focused on collecting and exhibiting contemporary Greek and international art in Athens. The permanent collection includes 172 artworks created by 78 Greek and foreign artists. In the Temporary Exhibitions Space “EMST Open, EMST as a Storyline” presents the museum’s story since it first started operating. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. All visitors must wear a protective mask during their visit. General admission (including entrance to the permanent and temporary exhibitions) costs 10 euros.

EMST, Kallirrois & Amvrosiou Frantzi,

tel 216.809.1000, www.emst.gr/en