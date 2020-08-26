The Museum of Cycladic Art was founded in 1986 to house the wealth of Cycladic and Ancient Greek art belonging to Nicholas and Dolly Goulandris. Since then it has grown, continuously dedicating itself to the study and promotion of the ancient cultures of the Aegean and Cyprus, with special emphasis on Cycladic art of the 3rd millennium BC. Opening hours are Μondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission costs €7 (Monday admission & reduced entrance fee €3.50). All visitors must wear a protective mask during their visit. Upon entering the museum, all visitors must submit to a temperature check. For more information, visit cycladic.gr/en.



Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofitou Douka, tel 210.722.8321-3