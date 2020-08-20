Gentlemen Prefer Blondes | Athens | August 21

The SNFCC is a public space that hosts a multitude of cultural, educational, athletic, environmental and recreational activities and events. It houses the Greek National Opera and the National Library of Greece, and is the location of the Stavros Niarchos Park, one of the largest green areas in Athens, covering 21 hectares. On Friday, August 21, the 1953 American musical comedy “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” will be screened on the SNFCC’s Great Lawn, starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge, while visitors are advised to bring mosquito repellent and a blanket to sit on. Indoor areas at the SNFCC are currently closed. The use of a mask is compulsory.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org