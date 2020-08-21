Let’s Walk with Fiona Shaw | Worldwide | To August 31

Irish actress and theater and opera director Fiona Shaw and philosopher Simon Critchley delve into the subject of Medea, the daughter of King Aeetes of Colchis in Greek mythology, and wife of the mythical hero Jason, in a conversation recorded in 2017 as part of the Onassis Foundation’s “A World of Emotions” exhibition. Shaw is no stranger to the character, having been awarded for her performances on stage as Euripides’ murderous Medea in 2001-02. “It reveals that the passion between men and women is what matters more than anything. And that people were prepared to sacrifice their children,” Shaw says of the play. Their conversation can be viewed on www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq7qHS4BDtYMHA2OKuynHaU29vMARHGc_, as part of the Onassis Foundation’s We Stay Close, Not Closed virtual culture platform.