Daniel Mendelsohn on C.P. Cavafy | Worldwide | To August 31

Watch a discussion with American memoirist, essayist, critic, columnist and translator Daniel Mendelsohn on the subject of the Egyptiot Greek poet C.P. Cavafy (1863-1933) on the Onassis Foundation’s We Stay Close, Not Closed virtual culture platform on YouTube. Having translated Cavafy’s entire oeuvre, the editor at large of the New York Review of Books speaks about the relevance of the Alexandrian poet’s work to the world today. Find the recorded talk on the Onassis Foundation’s Encounters channel (www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq7qHS4BDtYMHA2OKuynHaU29vMARHGc_), which is free to view, along with many more.