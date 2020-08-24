Quarantine Tapes: Simon Critchley | Worldwide | To August 31

With many of us heading back into a kind of self-imposed lockdown with the new wave of the pandemic, the Onassis Foundation’s We Stay Close, Not Closed virtual culture platform offers opportunities to listen to and watch guests from around the world talk about their experience of the new reality. The podcast “Looking at the Contemporary World Through the Lens of Punk, Greek Tragedy, and Humour at a Distance” features English philosopher and Hans Jonas Professor of Philosophy at the New School for Social Research Simon Critchley explaining how “(It is) only in relation to the certainty of your own death that you can actually be free,” and exploring ways to understand our anxieties during this period. The podcast, which is free to listen to, is on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehog6c7MatQ&feature=youtu.be.