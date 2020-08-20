Macron calls for de-escalation of tensions, respect for sovereignty in East Med
Online
France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Europe must protect its members’ sovereignty in the Eastern Mediterranean when it is cast into doubt.
Macron also said France and Germany would act in a coordinated way and that both countries want a de-escalation of tensions and respect for sovereignty.
Macron was speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Fort de Bregancon in southern France. [Reuters]