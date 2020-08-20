NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Macron calls for de-escalation of tensions, respect for sovereignty in East Med

TAGS: EU, Security, Politics

France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Europe must protect its members’ sovereignty in the Eastern Mediterranean when it is cast into doubt.

Macron also said France and Germany would act in a coordinated way and that both countries want a de-escalation of tensions and respect for sovereignty.

Macron was speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Fort de Bregancon in southern France. [Reuters]

