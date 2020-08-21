The government’s decision to reopen schools has been unanimously approved by the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on contagious diseases.

Any concern regarding the proper implementation of health and safety measures is legitimate and justified.

However, it is counterproductive, to say the least, to question the scientific data behind the government’s decision and to spread misinformation and fear.

No one wants to see schools remain closed. The state has a responsibility to make sure that the best possible conditions are in place before they reopen.