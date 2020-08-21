The agreements signed by Greece with Italy first and then Egypt, for the delimitation of the countries’ respective exclusive economic zones, were submitted to Parliament Thursday, where they are expected to be ratified on Wednesday, August 26.

The texts of the two agreements will be discussed at successive meetings of the Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs on Monday afternoon. Given the significance of both agreements, political leaders are expected to take the podium during the plenary session.

Most of the focus remains on the Greek-Egyptian accord, but the one with Italy is also expected to feature prominently in the speeches of opposition officials.

In his interview with CNN on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sang the praises of the accord with Egypt, calling it a very important agreement that could serve as a model for other agreements in the region.

The same sentiments were echoed Thursday by government spokesman Stelios Petsas, who also stressed that both agreements are “fully compatible with the Law of the Sea.“

Indicatively, the explanatory memorandum accompanying the text of the agreement with Egypt cites the preamble of the accord which references international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Greece and Egypt, the explanatory memorandum stated, expressed their desire to contribute to stability in the region on the basis of good faith and in accordance with international law and to “recognize the importance of the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone for the development of the two countries.”

​​​​​​Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will make an announcement Friday that will mark the “beginning of a new era” for the country.

Media reports have speculated that he will announce a major energy discovery, but it was not clear whether it was made in the Black Sea or in the Eastern Mediterranean, where it has locked horns with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over energy rights.