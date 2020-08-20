Second nursing home probed

A prosecutor Thursday ordered a preliminary inquiry to see if anyone was at fault for the spread of the coronavirus in a second nursing home, Estia Papageorgiou, in Thessaloniki.



On Wednesday, 15 elderly residents as well as seven staff members were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Twelve of the elderly are being treated at the Papageorgiou Hospital, two at the Ippokratio and one at the Papanikolaou. Most have mild symptoms. The seven workers have been quarantined at home.

Last week, a prosecutor ordered an investigation into a retirement home in Asvestochori, a small town on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, where 33 residents and three staff members tested positive for Covid-19​​​​​​