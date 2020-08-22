Shipowners deny they suggested banning cruises for rest of tourist season

In a letter to Kathimerini, the Association of Cruise Shipowners and Maritime Groups has refuted the paper’s interpretation of a recent statement it made that it wants a renewed ban on cruises.

Nonetheless, in its announcement, the association had stated that "it is imperative to avoid Covid-19 incidents on cruise ships in any way possible, because then the restart will be particularly difficult and time-consuming, certainly affecting the recovery in the coming years."

The association had also noted the fact that cases in many countries have risen significantly, and that this will obviously be a matter of concern for authorities.