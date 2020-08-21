Face masks to be mandatory for all pupils, including kindergarten

The use of face masks will be mandatory for all pupils returning to school this fall, including kindergarten, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said in Thursday, adopting the advice of the government’s expert committee on the coronavirus.

“The use of the face mask is the most important tool we have at the moment to shield ourselves from this disease, both adults and the children at school,” the minister told Alpha TV.

Their use will only be required indoors and not during gym class, she added on Friday.

However, children will have to wear it if there’s overcrowding in the school yard.

Kerameus said an emphasis will be given to educating children and teachers about the correct use of face coverings in kindergarten and the first three grades of primary school.

Detailed announcements on how each level of education will operate in fall will be made next Monday.