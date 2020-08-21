Face masks to be mandatory indoors for all pupils

The use of face masks will be mandatory indoors for all pupils returning to school this fall, including kindergarten, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said in Thursday, adopting the advice of the government’s expert committee on the coronavirus.

Students will not ahve to wear them in gym class or outdoors, unless conditions are crowded, she added on Friday.

“The use of the face mask is the most important tool we have at the moment to shield ourselves from this disease, both adults and the children at school,” the minister told Alpha TV.

Kerameus said an emphasis will be given to educating children and teachers about the correct use of face coverings in kindergarten and the first three grades of primary school.

Detailed announcements on how each level of education will operate in fall will be made next Monday.