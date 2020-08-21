Gov’t plans to offer free face masks to all pupils

The Greek government has prepared a plan to hand out free face masks to all students ahead of the new school year this fall, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Friday.

The masks will be distributed by local government and “for as long as needed,” he told Skai TV.

The announcement comes after Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Thursday she had adopted a proposal by the expert committee advising the government on coronavirus to make face coverings mandatory for all students, including those in kindergarten.

Theodorikakos said the ministry is waiting for the committee to issue directions regarding the face masks’ technical specifications before proceeding with the plan.

Details on the plan will be announced in the coming hours or days, he added.