Teen in protective custody tests positive for coronavirus

A 15-year-old Pakistani national who was being kept in “protective custody” in a police station cell in Patissia, central Athens, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The teen remained in the police station waiting for a place in a refugee facility.

On Thursday, the police station was informed by the National Center for Social Solidarity that a place had been found and the 15-year-old was tested, as part of the transfer procedure.

A team from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) will visit the precinct on Friday for contact tracing and to test the officers.

Those who came into contact with the teen will be quarantined.