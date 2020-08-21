Four F-16 fighter jets of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will arrive at the Souda Air Base in Crete in the next few hours, following Thursday’s call between the head of the Greek Armed Forces and his Emirati counterpart.

In the coming days, these aircraft and their crews will carry out joint training with the Greek Armed Forces over the Eastern Mediterranean.

The F-16 crews will be joined by support staff - engineers and ground personnel.

On Thursday, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros, discussed developments in the region with UAE’s Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi.