PM: Covid-19 vaccine will be available for free

The Covid-19 vaccine will be free of charge for all Greeks once it becomes available, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Friday during a regular meeting on the developments concerning coronavirus.

“I want to be absolutely clear, the vaccine will be available free of charge to all Greek citizens. We do not yet know if it will be one or if there will be more. We do not know when we will have it at our disposal. We hope sooner rather than later,” he said.

“But whenever we have the vaccine at our disposal, it will be available free of charge, for all Greek citizens.”

Mitsotakis also said that face masks will also be distributed for free to pupils and teachers returning to classes in the new school year.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus said in Thursday that face masks will be mandatory indoors when schools reopen and outdoors when conditions are crowded.

Greece has made a deal to receive 3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca if it passes phase four of the clinical trial, according to Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias last Tuesday.