Two more dead from coronavirus, total number at 238

Two more patients died from Covid-19 on Friday in Greece, bringing the total number of fatalities to 238, media reported.

The first victim was a 52-year-old man who reportedly did not have any underlying illnesses. The man, who lived in the area of Kavala in northern Greece, was admitted to the Special Infections Unit of the General University Hospital of Alexandroupolis on July 26, after testing positive for the virus.

On Augsut 7, he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The second patient was an 85-year-old woman who had underlying diseases and had been intubated in the ICU of the University General Hospital of Larissa.

She was one of the people infected at a wedding reception in the town of Ampelonas, in Larissa.