Four more infections in Estia Papageorgiou nursing home

Four more residents of the Estia Papageorgiou nursing home in Thessaloniki were found to be positive to the novel coronavirus on Friday, allowing a second round of testing.

The patients have already been transferred to a hospital because they developed low fever and mild symptoms.

On Wednesday, 15 elderly residents as well as seven staff members were diagnosed with Covid-19. The seven workers have been quarantined at home with mild symptoms, while the elderly are being treated in hospitals in Thessaloniki.

This is the second nursing home were infections have been confirmed, following the outbreak on August 20 in a retirement home in Asvestochori, a small town on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, where 42 residents and three staff members tested positive for Covid-19​​​​​​

Six of the patients from Asvestochori have died.