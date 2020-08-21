NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Erdogan says Turkey finds its largest ever gas deposit in Black Sea

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the nation in Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2020. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via Reuters]

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey discovered its biggest ever natural gas field containing 320 billion cubic metres in the Black Sea, adding there is a strong possibility of other finds in the area.

"Now I want to share our good news with you: Turkey has realised the biggest natural gas finding of its history in the Black Sea," he said, adding Turkey aims to bring it to use in 2023 and to become a net energy exporter. 

[Reuters]

