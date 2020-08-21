Sixteen children refugees relocated to France

[File photo]

Sixteen out of the 350 unaccompanied children refugees that will be relocated to France from Greece left on Friday, the Migration Ministry said in a press release.

“The close Greek-French friendship and cooperation now extends and to the migration challenge. We deeply appreciate France’s stance and are looking forward to a further extension and strengthening of our cooperation,” Alternate Migration and Asylum Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said.

The mission is held in the context of the relocation program of 1,600 unaccompanied children to EU countries.

Additionally, France has committed to receive, apart from the 350 children, asylum seeking families whose number totals 400.

The next group of children to fly to France is scheduled to depart on 24 August.