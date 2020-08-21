Bulgaria's role in Alexandroupoli gas project to be approved next week

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov are on Monday to attend a ceremony in Athens approving the participation of Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz in the Alexandroupolis liquefied natural gas terminal.

The signing ceremony is scheduled to take place at 12.30 at the Zappeio Hall after which Mitsotakis is to host a dinner for Borisov and members of his visiting delegation.

The project has the support of both the US and the European Union as it contributes towards the diversification of Europe’s energy sources.