Restrictions imposed in Karditsa, Pella, Pieria

Greek health authorities on Friday announced emergency restrictions for the regions of Karditsa, in central Greece, and Pieria and Pella, in northern Greece, following localized spikes in coronavirus infections there.

The measures resemble those imposed on other parts of the country with similar spikes such as Attica, Macedonia and Thrace, Thessaloniki, Larissa, and the islands of Crete, Santorini, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos.

They include a ban on the operation of bars, clubs and restaurants between midnight and 7 a.m., a limit of 50 people on all public gatherings with the exception of theaters, cinemas and other venues where health protocols are in place.

The measures are to apply from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday September 1.