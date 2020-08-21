NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Restrictions imposed in Karditsa, Pella, Pieria

TAGS: Coronavirus, Society

Greek health authorities on Friday announced emergency restrictions for the regions of Karditsa, in central Greece, and Pieria and Pella, in northern Greece, following localized spikes in coronavirus infections there. 

The measures resemble those imposed on other parts of the country with similar spikes such as Attica, Macedonia and Thrace, Thessaloniki, Larissa, and the islands of Crete, Santorini, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos.  

They include a ban on the operation of bars, clubs and restaurants between midnight and 7 a.m., a limit of 50 people on all public gatherings with the exception of theaters, cinemas and other venues where health protocols are in place. 

The measures are to apply from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday September 1. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.