Another 209 Covid-19 cases, and three new deaths, announced

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) on Friday announced 209 new coronavirus infections and three new deaths.

Of the 209 new cases, 11 were detected at the country's border entry points. The nationwide total number of cases is now 8,138 with the death toll at 238.

A total of 29 patients are intubated with their average standing at 68 years. Another 14 patients have been discharged from hospital intensive care units following successful treatment.