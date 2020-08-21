German Foreign Minister to visit Athens, Ankara on Tuesday

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Athens on Tuesday, August 25, for talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

According to diplomatic sources, he will go to Ankara on the same day.

The meeting with Dendias will take place at 12:00 p.m.

Discussions will focus on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as EU-Russia relations and the situation in Libya, in view of the informal "Gymnich" meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to be held in Berlin on August 27 and 28.