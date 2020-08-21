Prosecutor to probe 21 cases of misinformation

The Hellenic Police has submitted to the Athens court of first instance prosecutor more than 20 cases of alleged attempts to misinform the public about measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to ELAS, 10 of the cases concern social media groups that have been exhorting parents and schoolchildren to defy authorities’ demands for the mandatory use of face masks in schools to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Another case relates to a video on the same topic.

Some of the group members question the efficiency of face masks in combating the spread of the virus, while others suggest it could actually cause harm.

Ten additional cases sent to the prosecutor relate to references on social media networks and blogs urging citizens not to observe the measures introduced by the authorities to contain the pandemic, including the use of face masks and social distancing.