Big blaze burning in eastern Mani
[File photo]
The ire department sent 53 men with 17 fire engines in the wider area of Langadas, while four aircraft and five helicopters are dropping water. Municipal authorities are also assisting with water tanks.
A big wildfire broke out in eastern Mani, in the Peloponnese, on Saturday morning, burning forestland and low vegetation.
No towns or villages are currently at risk.
