The Environment Ministry has announced plans to crack down on illegal construction on Mykonos and Santorini.

The aim of the endeavor is to demolish illegal constructions on the islands, among the country’s tourism flagships, in order to send out the message that violations will no longer be tolerated.

Deputy Environment Minister Dimitris Economou told Kathimerini the inspections will be carried out using “satellite photos and the multitude of complaints” which, he said, will allow authorities to identify the permits that have been issued illegally and buildings that violate zoning rules.

“The permits will be revoked [and] the buildings will be demolished,” he said.

Tenders are to be announced by the end of the year for the drafting of new urban development plans for the two islands which will replace existing ones.

For Santorini, studies are also being drafted for a new port and the creation of a waste management facility.