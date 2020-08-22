Two men die in traffic accidents in Thessaloniki

Traffic Police in Thessaloniki have launched investigations into two road accidents that cost the lives of two men, a 42-year-old and a 23-year-old.



The first accident, involving the older man, occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday on the northern port city’s ring road when the motorcycle he was driving came off the road and crashed into a concrete road divider.



The second occurred at 2.15 a.m. on the country road linking Thessaloniki to the coastal suburb of Michaniona.



The 23-year-old man lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a bus stop.