Thessaloniki AHEPA hospital reopens after disinfection

Thessaloniki’s AHEPA hospital reopened on Saturday following a four-day closure for disinfection purposes after 14 medical and nursing staff tested positive for the coronavirus.



The AHEPA is now being staffed by employees from other hospitals as its 14 staff members who contracted the virus are in quarantine at their homes.



Hospitals around the country are routinely testing all staff returning from vacations to ensure that any carriers of Covid-19 are not exposed to other employees and patients.