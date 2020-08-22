Police intensify checks for compliance with Covid measures

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has stepped up checks on compliance by individuals and businesses with restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



On Friday, officers carried out 59,882 inspections, recording 560 instances of individuals not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing in public places.



Another 27 violations were recorded by businesses that failed to ensure health protocols were being observed on their premises or defied a midnight curfew.



In six cases – three on Crete, two in Central Macedonia and one in Attica – officers imposed 10,000-euro fines on businesses operating beyond the midnight curfew introduced in those areas.



Since the beginning of August a total of 7,414 violations have been recorded nationwide for various offenses ranging from failure to wear a face mask in public places to operating businesses beyond designated curfews.