Proposal to use tourism buses to bolster public transport
The Hellenic Association of Travel & Tourist Agencies has proposed using the available fleet of tourist buses to cover the increased needs for bus services in Athens in the summer season and decongest public transport.
The proposal was included in a letter to the competent ministries, following government announcements on the need to upgrade urban transport.
The association is also asking for the abolition of the KTEL intercity bus monopoly on partnerships with the private sector in covering transportation needs.