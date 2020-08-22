The Mall Athens to get green upgrade

Property developer Lamda Development is preparing an investment of 8 million euros for the energy upgrade of The Mall Athens, as part of the settlement of pending urban planning issues relating to the property.



The aim of the interventions is to reduce the shopping center’s carbon footprint and upgrade it to the highest energy class.



Among other things, changes will be made in areas that are not commercially exploited by adding plants in parts of the complex accessible by visitors.



The developer will also install 1,810 sq.m. of photovoltaic panels, thanks to which the mall’s annual electricity consumption will be reduced by almost 50%.